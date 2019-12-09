CRESSON – There will be no tax increase for Cresson in 2020, but borough council is exploring a massive storm sewer project that would require residents to pay a monthly fee.
Both issues were discussed at Monday’s council meeting, which included that passage of a $910,000 budget for 2020.
“There will be no tax increase,” council President Michael Zabinsky Jr. said. “Millage will remain at 12 mills for real estate tax.”
The proposed storm sewer project discussion featured borough engineer Stuart Sibold of the EADS Group outlining funding options discussed at an October meeting with Matthew McKnight, a water and environmental program area specialist with the Department of Agriculture.
The USDA has both grant and loan funding available for storm sewers, but both require the borough to institute a fee for residents. The estimated $5.5 million project would add $16 to each household’s monthly bill, which now includes water, sanitary sewer and garbage.
As proposed, the project would expand storm sewers, culverts and storm drains in the area of the railroad overpass at Route 22, Sibold explained.
“That’s the outlet for all the storm water,” he said. “It needs some serious attention. It looks to me like it is undersized.”
Another storm sewer line that now crosses under several private parcels would be relocated under public streets to carry runoff from the Linden Avenue area to Laurel Avenue, Sibold said.
“It looks like a problem of not enough inlets in critical areas,” Sibold said. “We would move that pipe out to the street to do that.”
Three borough residents attended the meeting to hear about the sewer project. They asked if Cresson Township would be involved, and insisted that much of the borough’s excess storm water flows down from the township.
Sibold said situations contributing to the problem were created before there were regulations for surface water runoff.
“We are trying to deal with what we can control,” he said.
Zabinsky said council is still studying the issues and exploring options. He said council would like input from more residents before embarking on the project.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.