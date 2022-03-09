CRESSON, Pa. – The Cresson Business and Professional Women’s Local Organization is now accepting applications for its annual $500 educational grant.
This is the 33rd year the group has offered the funds to a returning adult student.
Individuals must be at least 23 and have completed one-fourth of a program at a four-year college, two-year college, certificate program, school of nursing or practical nursing track.
The applications must include a 250-word career goal statement and certified grade transcript as proof of completion.
Forms can be picked up at the financial aid and continuing/adult education offices of most secondary educational institutions around the area, but may also be requested via email by contacting Colleen Krug, president of the Cresson BPW, at colkrug@gmail.com no later than March 21.
Completed applications and other information can be submitted to Krug by March 31 and the winner will be notified by April 18.
