CRESSON, Pa. – After hiring three new officers, Cresson Borough is ready to expand its police service into nearby Lilly Borough.
Proposed action to approve an intermunicipal agreement with Lilly was tabled on Monday during Cresson Borough Council’s meeting, but Councilman Doug Shawley, chairman of the police committee, said that the agreement will be finalized at council’s Aug. 14 meeting.
“We have a bunch of new police officers and we want to train them,” Shawley said. “Lilly has already drawn up the ordinance.”
Cresson now has two full-time officers, one 32-hour officer and three part-time officers, which Shawley said is considered a full complement.
“We haven’t been fully staffed in years,” he said.
Lilly Borough Councilman Paul Sklodowski, police committee chairman, confirmed that Lilly approved a contract for police services from Cresson.
The $1,000-a-month tentative agreement calls for emergency response, limited patrols and followup investigation of incidents in Lilly, Sklodowski said.
“It’s the first step, we thought, in having some police protection for Lilly Borough,” he said.
Both boroughs, along with Washington and Cresson townships, have been involved in a state study for a possible regional police operation in east-central Cambria County.
Cresson Borough and Cresson Township both have police departments. Lilly Borough and Washington Township rely on state police coverage.
State police will remain an important part of local protection because Cresson Borough’s police department does not provide 24/7 coverage.
“This is so we have a footprint of how we want to move forward,” Sklodowski said. “The study looks very promising.”
Members of the regional police committee are being updated this week by the state, he added.
In other matters from Monday’s Cresson council meeting, Mayor Mary Harker said Cresson Area Heritage Park has fallen into disrepair and needs immediate attention.
“It has been very much neglected,” Harker told council. “We have to do something to it right now, or two or three years down the road we’ll just have to just take it out.”
She suggested that repairs include body work on the retired caboose on display.
Borough streets and maintenance foreman Tim Adams said he would look at the park and recommend improvements before the August meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.