CRESSON – Summer paving work in Cresson Borough will include parts of Liberty, Linden and Powell avenues; First Alley; and Sixth and Seventh avenues.
Borough Council on Monday gave tentative approval for the $116,553 paving contract with low-bidder Grannas Brothers Stone and Asphalt, of Hollidaysburg.
The contract was awarded, pending review by the borough engineering consultant Stuart Sibold of the EADS Group and Solicitor Calvin “C.J.” Webb.
Also submitting paving bids were New Enterprise Stone and Lime, of New Enterprise; Quaker Sales Corp., of Johnstown; Derry Construction Co., of Latrobe; and HRI Inc., of State College.
Meeting by telephone conference on Monday, council members agreed to limit discussion to items requiring immediate action.
Other votes addressed a resident’s complaint about access to a property and the termination of a sewage plant employee.
To resolve the resident’s access complaint, council voted to restore some roadway and complete other minor construction in the area of Eckley Alley.
