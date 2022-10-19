Cresson Area Lions Club will hold a pancake breakfast from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 30 at Cresson American Legion, 222 Ashcroft Ave.
Tickets are $7.
Dine-ins and takeouts will be available.
Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A shower of rain or wet snow possible. Low 32F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph..
Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A shower of rain or wet snow possible. Low 32F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: October 19, 2022 @ 11:21 pm
Cresson Area Lions Club will hold a pancake breakfast from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 30 at Cresson American Legion, 222 Ashcroft Ave.
Tickets are $7.
Dine-ins and takeouts will be available.
Kelly Urban is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at (814) 532-5073. Follow her on Twitter @KellyUrban25.
Reporter
Kelly Urban is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at (814) 532-5073. Follow her on Twitter @KellyUrban25.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.