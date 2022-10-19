Cresson Area Lions Club will hold a pancake breakfast from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 30 at Cresson American Legion, 222 Ashcroft Ave.

Tickets are $7.

Dine-ins and takeouts will be available.

