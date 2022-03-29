CRESSON, Pa. – Cresson Area Lions Club will hold a pancake breakfast and basket raffle from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 10.
The event will be held at the Cresson American Legion, 222 Ashcroft Ave.
Tickets are $7.
Dine-ins and takeouts will be available.
Updated: March 29, 2022 @ 11:54 pm
Reporter
Joshua Byers is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5054. Follow him on Twitter @Journo_Josh.
