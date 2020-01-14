A search is underway for the first generation of what is expected to be a long line of artisans, makers and small-batch manufacturers who will develop their skills at Creator Square in downtown Johnstown.
Applications are being accepted at creatorsquarejohnstown.com/applicants for the workspace that is scheduled to become available this spring after a decade-long process to open. Creator Square will welcome recent graduates from university based fine arts, products development and design, and craft programs, along with mid-career artisans/makers.
“I’m just glad it’s here and really looking forward to having the first set of makers in there,” said Mike Kane, president of the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies, which has been a leader in developing the project.
Construction is still underway on Creator Square, located right in the heart of downtown, 134 Gazebo Park.
“The idea that there are going to be four or more makers on Central Park all the time now – with them hopefully bringing their ideas, their network – it just adds vitality to downtown, which is what we want to have happen,” Kane said. “And, if it works the way we really want it to work, these makers will find they like it here and when it’s time to move on, hopefully we can get some of them to stay in downtown.”
Founding Director Paul Rosenblatt, an architect and artist, first envisioned Creator Square during work trips he made to the city. He now hopes it can become a part of new business development occurring in the downtown.
“The idea of Creator Square, an artisan residency in a gritty and picturesque industrial town, started developing about 10 years ago when I first started visiting and doing some work there,” Rosenblatt said in a statement released by the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies. “Driving an hour from Pittsburgh and dropping down into the valley, I fell in love with the place and became inspired. Johnstown is, at its core, a maker’s place characterized by hard work, industry, and large scale manufacturing, but connecting the dots between these 19th and 20th century traditions and cutting-edge small batch manufacturing is what Creator Square is all about. What I discovered in Johnstown is a burgeoning community of artists, musicians, makers, brewers, book purveyors, baristas, and creative chefs. Any place that also hosts both the oldest record store in the USA and the steepest vehicular incline is a cool place, too.”
Successful applicants will have access to workspace that includes 3D printers, rotary saws, CNC routers and welding gear, whether at the downtown site or the Greater Johnstown Career & Technology Center in Richland Township.
Interested parties should prepare a letter of interest, curriculum vitae and link to a digital portfolio.
There is no deadline to apply. But spaces will be filled as qualified applicants are found.
