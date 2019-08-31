At least one person is dead following a multi-vehicle crash on Saturday in Jefferson Township, Somerset County, authorities said.
According to Somerset County 911 the crash happened at 9:46 a.m. in the area of Glades Pike and Fire Tower. Five people were taken to various hospitals. Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Less said two of the crash victims were taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown.
One was a female who died in the Intensive Care Unit at 2:55 p.m.
More details will be released today, Lees said.
State Route 31 at the Somerset/Westmoreland County line was closed for about 2 1/2 hours, 911 said. State police are investigating.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.