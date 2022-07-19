JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – At least three people were transported to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, following a three-vehicle accident on the 1000 block of Scalp Avenue in Richland Township on Tuesday, according to information provided by the Cambria County 911 center.
The crash happened at 7:40 p.m. near the KFC restaurant at 1007 Scalp Ave., closing down traffic in both directions between Luray Avenue and Burk Avenue.
There was entrapment.
Richland Township police were investigating and stretched yellow tape around the scene.
Richland and Johnstown firefighters responded alongside East Hills and 7th Ward EMS and the Conemaugh Disaster Assistance Response Team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.