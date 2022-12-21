A three-vehicle crash near The Galleria sent three people to the hospital on Wednesday.
The crash happened at 2:15 p.m. on Galleria Drive near Solomon Run Road. East Hills EMS responded along with Richland Township Fire Department and police.
Updated: December 21, 2022 @ 11:49 pm
Reporter
Patrick Buchnowski is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat.
