Galleria vehicle crash

A three-vehicle crash near The Galleria sent three people to the hospital on Wednesday.

The crash happened at 2:15 p.m. on Galleria Drive near Solomon Run Road. East Hills EMS responded along with Richland Township Fire Department and police.

Patrick Buchnowski is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 532-5061. Follow him on Twitter @PatBuchnowskiTD.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you