An Upper Yoder Township man died in a crash Sunday on Route 271 in Fairfield Township, Westmoreland County.
Benjamin Snyder, 37, of Debra Lane, was traveling south on the state road when he failed to negotiate a right curve in the highway, crossed over the center line and then went through a guardrail, investigators said.
Snyder’s car descended a hillside and then struck a tree, entrapping him in the vehicle, Westmoreland County Coroner Kenneth Bacha said.
Bacha said Snyder was pronounced dead at the scene.
The death was ruled accidental due to blunt force injuries to his head and chest, the coroner added.
Bacha said Snyder was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and that state police in Greensburg investigated the accident.
Hindman Funeral Home, of Johnstown, is handling funeral arrangements.
