One individual was flown by medical helicopter for treatment following a crash in Jefferson Township on Sunday.

The accident was reported at 12:50 p.m. on the 1200 block of West Bakersville-Edie Road, Somerset County 911 officials said.

The road was closed for nearly two hours while responders were at the scene, a 911 supervisor said.

State police and two fire departments – Bakersville and Somerset Area – were among those who responded.

