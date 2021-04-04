One individual was flown by medical helicopter for treatment following a crash in Jefferson Township on Sunday.
The accident was reported at 12:50 p.m. on the 1200 block of West Bakersville-Edie Road, Somerset County 911 officials said.
The road was closed for nearly two hours while responders were at the scene, a 911 supervisor said.
State police and two fire departments – Bakersville and Somerset Area – were among those who responded.
