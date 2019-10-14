A Windber woman was sent to the hospital Monday following a two-vehicle crash on Scalp Avenue in Richland Township, authorities said.
Wilma Dale, 85, was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt in the 1400 block of Scalp Avenue around 9:30 a.m. when a 2016 Ford Escape driven by Winfield Millard, 91, of Windber, turned in front of her vehicle near Giant Eagle, township police said.
Dale was taken to Windber Hospital with non life-threatening injuries. The other driver was not injured, police said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.