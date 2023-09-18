SHANKSVILLE – Shanksville Volunteer Fire Department’s Fall Cars and Crafts event will return Saturday at the Shanksville Community Grove on 1291 Cornerstone Road.
This is the second year for the department’s car show, yet it’s the first time the fire department has invited craft vendors to participate, treasurer Karl Glessner said.
Glessner said the goal is to expand the event’s audience – and draw a bigger crowd.
The fire department’s members will be in the kitchen, cooking up burgers, hot dogs and sides such as nachos and beans, and other fixings.
“We’re hoping people bring their appetites ... because the food sales are our revenue generator,” Glessner said.
The kitchen opens at 11 a.m.
Show cars, trucks, semi-trucks and tractors are all eligible to participate in the car show.
The cruise starts at 2 p.m. and judging will begin at 4 p.m., but craft vendors are able to begin selling their goods at noon, Glessner said.
To sign up as a vendor, visit forms.office.com/r/ZMUKM2rapr.
Glessner said a highlight of the event will be the 3 p.m. performance by the Greensburg- based Derek Woods Band.
He said the Americana- influenced rock band has built a strong following by performing their all-original material.
The Derek Woods Band is scheduled to play until 6 p.m.
Glessner said proceeds from the event will help the department cover their ongoing costs, which have ballooned over the past year with their fire department project and recent $400,000 purchase of a heavy rescue truck.
“We’re trying to have as many fundraisers as we can manage right now,” he said. “We’re also trying to keep things interesting for the community.”
