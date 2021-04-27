COVID19 Your Questions

A reader of The Tribune-Democrat asked:
“I received my first dose of Pfizer on March 31. I tested positive for COVID-19 on April 17 and experienced mild symptoms. My second dose is scheduled for April 22. Should I reschedule it? Is it safe to receive it?”
The answer:
You can receive your COVID-19 vaccine if you are not symptomatic. To be abundantly cautious, I would rescheduled the vaccine for a date after May 1.
– Jill D. Henning, associate professor of biology, University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
“My granddaughter is 10 months old. She was tested for the coronavirus. The results came out positive, then two days later, she was tested again and it came out negative. So did she really have it or not?”
The answer:
It’s a 50-50 chance your granddaughter is infected with COVID-19.
You didn’t mention the types of tests that were done, if your granddaughter has any symptoms, or if she was exposed to a person with COVID-19.
I recommend your granddaughter follow-up with her pediatrician for further instructions.
– Dr. David Csikos, chief medical officer, Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
“My daughter received the first shot of Pfizer. About five minutes later, she got really dizzy and passed out. She told me every time she would open her eyes, things were black. Should we go for her second shot?”
The answer:
I suggest you obtain an accurate history of what exactly occurred at the vaccination center, then consult with your physician for further instructions.
One possible option is to administer the second Pfizer dose at a medical center, where your daughter will be closely observed and monitored. To prevent syncope-related injuries (loss of consciousness and postural tone caused by diminished cerebral blood flow), adolescents and adults should be vaccinated while lying down.
– Dr. David Csikos, chief medical officer, Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
“I had COVID in December and tested positive for antibodies in early April. I received my first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on April 17 and I’m happy to report that I had a fairly mild reaction (sore arm and headache). I’m looking ahead to scheduling my second dose and I’m wondering how long I can wait to schedule it. If my first dose acted as a booster for my existing antibodies, does that mean I could wait a bit longer to extend my protection?”
The answer:
I am happy to hear you had a mild reaction to the vaccine.
There is no reason to delay your second dose. I recommend receiving it as soon as you are able.
– Jill D. Henning, associate professor of biology, University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
“My husband was recently diagnosed with COVID. He is fatigued and sleeps most of the day. Should I be concerned?”
The answer:
Severe fatigue is common in COVID-19, and is independent of disease severity.
Sleep has benefits for both physical and mental health. These include strengthening the immune system to fight the infection, improve brain function, enhances mood and improves mental health.
However, I share your concerns if he’s sleeping most of the day. I recommend your husband follow-up with his physician to be sure his oxygen levels are good, and he’s not developing any complications, such as bilateral pneumonia.
– Dr. David Csikos, chief medical officer, Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
“I have a 30-year-old special-needs daughter who had her second vaccine. She has been disabled since her first months of life and and she has a communication disorder, brain atrophy and lung disease – as well as autism. It’s difficult to ask her if she isn’t feeling well and get any accurate response.
“Last week, she seemed mentally ‘different,’ for lack of a better word, so I thought she may not be feeling well, but again it’s hard to determine. Last evening, we received our second vaccination and I would like to know how soon I can have her tested for COVID-19? She doesn’t seem to be any better and she still seems to be ‘out there’ and unwell and the only thing that has changed is the fact that she got vaccinated.
“Is it possible that she has the virus or already had the virus or maybe she is just sick or possibly she had or has issues from the vaccine? I would like to know if I can get her tested for COVID or if the vaccine would cause the test to be inaccurate?”
The answer:
Your daughter can be tested for COVID-19 at anytime, and I recommend the swab PCR test (molecular Polymerase Chain Reaction). Vaccination has no effect on the accuracy of test results.
Vaccination side effects should not be long lasting. Perhaps the vaccination was incidental and has no causation to the change in her condition. Consider the possibility of a urinary tract infection. I recommend you contact your physician for further instructions.
I hope your daughter is soon better.
– Dr. David Csikos, chief medical officer, Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
“My children’s father travels for work, he rooms with his co-worker, and received his J&J shot almost two weeks ago. My question is, shouldn’t he at least wear his mask around myself and our children when he comes into town?
“I am just trying to be as cautious as I can for our children, who aren’t vaccinated and I still haven’t hit my two-week mark after receiving Moderna.”
The answer:
In addition to preventing symptomatic infection, the vaccines are also now showing signs of reducing transmission.
When exposed to the virus, someone will be able to transmit it until the virus is completely shed from the nose (so make sure you cover your nose with your masks!) Once vaccinated, the likelihood of developing COVID infection is lowered, meaning you may still shed the virus. Early models with macaque monkeys showed that nasal swabs of vaccinated monkeys didn’t show signs of the virus following vaccination and challenge by the virus. We have begun to see trends that high rates of vaccination also result in lowered levels of transmission.
Of note, clinical trials for these vaccines were not designed to study reduced transmission, rather the prevention of symptomatic infection. With new data becoming more and more available, showing the combination of higher vaccination leading to lower transmission, it is safe to say that by lowering the viral load following exposure, the vaccines are helping reduce transmission.
As more data becomes available, we can begin to be more conclusive. The biggest issue is that science must adapt to what it sees, and without an observation, we weren’t able to make any statements previously. Even in individuals who have recovered from COVID, the boost of antibodies from vaccination are key to reducing viral load and lowering transmission. We have a light at the end of the tunnel, so let’s not give up yet!
– Jill D. Henning, associate professor of biology, University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
“I went to the ER on something unrelated, and while I was in the waiting room, the front desk staff took in a man that had been COVID positive for seven days. They were backed up, and sat him in the waiting room with other patients, including myself. I was within 6 feet of him for more than 20 minutes. I was double-masked, he wore a flimsy one. Do I need to be concerned for exposure? Should I quarantine?”
The answer:
Generally speaking, since you were double-masked and the patient was masked, your risk is probably low. However, I recommend you monitor daily for symptoms. I do not advise quarantine if you’re not having any symptoms during daily monitoring.
– Dr. David Csikos, chief medical officer, Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
“I have an interview to be a ‘floater’ at a day-care center. I have had both Moderna shots and am 72 years young. My concern is if I take the job could I be a carrier of COVID-19 when I visit my two grandsons who are 13 and 9, and live 30 minutes from me. They are my first priority – keeping them well. Please advise if this is a risk working at the daycare center.”
The answer:
That risk is a possibility. This is why you should wear a mask even though you are vaccinated.
– Dr. David Csikos, chief medical officer, Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
Have a question about COVID-19? We will ask the experts. Send questions to tribdem@tribdem.com.
Note: Due to the volume of questions submitted, we will not be able to answer them all. Any questions of an urgent nature should be directed immediately to your primary care physician.
