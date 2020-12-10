The temporary closure is based on guidance from state and local authorities and the continued spike of COVID-19 cases in Cambria County.
Curbside pickup and phone-in reference service is available Monday through Saturday, and free Wi-Fi service is accessible from the library parking lot.
A wide range of digital resources for all ages is available at cclsys.org, including eBooks, children’s homework help and virtual Storytimes, PowerLibrary databases and ad-free music streaming.
Information: 814-536-5131 or email campub@cclsys.org.
