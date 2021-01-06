The University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown and The Tribune-Democrat have postponed Tuesday's virtual coronavirus forum, "COVID Questions," until Tuesday at 7 p.m., due to rioting at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.
The session about COVID-19 vaccines will feature University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown associate professor of biology Jill Henning and assistant professor and medicinal chemist Matthew Tracey.
The session is also presented by the group In This Together Cambria.
Participants can take part through Zoom at https://pitt.zoom.us/j/96997632528, and the presentation will be live-streamed on the In This Together Cambria’s Facebook page, “Humans of Johnstown.”
Questions about COVID-19, in particular those related to vaccinations, may be submitted in advance by email to inthistogethercambria@gmail.com.
