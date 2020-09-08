SOMERSET – COVID-19 didn’t just add more than 20 additional pages to the comprehensive Emergency Operations Plan county officials use to handle disasters and other emergencies, it ended up dictating how the Emergency Management Agency compiled the plan this year, Somerset Emergency Services Director Joel Landis said.
The agency and a group of volunteers who helped finalize the multi-inch thick binder said they had to adapt their process – relying on web conferencing and other technology to work together to rewrite and edit the plan – and abide by Pennsylvania safety guidelines during the COVID-19 outbreak while doing so.
As for the operations plan itself, “we didn’t have a pandemic plan until now,” Landis said, noting that the comprehensive operations plan was last updated two years ago.
The plans are developed to coordinate regional responses to future floods, tornadoes and other natural disasters.
“We definitely used what we’ve learned from COVID(-19),” Landis said.
Part of that included procedures for personal protective equipment – masks, shields, gloves and other protective gear that were in high demand during the outbreak’s earliest months, he said.
The plan details the distribution process, including how and where to acquire extra equipment and local agencies that may need it, Landis said.
Pennsylvania counties are required to update their plans and the new, full rewrite will ensure the “resilient county is able to respond” to whatever comes its way.
“Safety was our primary concern,” said Jerry Parry, emergency plan committee volunteer.
Equipment approved
Somerset is one of five counties partnering to switch to a system that will enable 911 calls to be recorded and stored through a regional network.
Landis said the price – $64,954 – was the main driver behind the move, describing it as a cost-saver.
The county has been using ever-changing technology to record 911 and radio system calls for many years. But through the new system, Somerset, Indiana, Fayette, Armstrong and Westmoreland counties will all use the same network and software, while individually recording and storing files in their own servers, Landis said.
