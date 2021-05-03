A reader of The Tribune-Democrat asked:
“Three weeks after my second Pfizer dose, I took an antibody test. Specifically, it was the Roche’s Elecsys Anti‑SARS‑CoV‑2 S assay, which is apparently a “semi-quantitative” test that can measure antibody levels resulting from COVID vaccination.
“According to Roche, the analytical measuring interval is 0.40-250 U/mL. Numeric values are interpreted as “negative”(< 0.8 U/mL) and as “positive” (≥ 0.80 U/mL).
“My results were just over 1,700. At first, this sounded great! However, when I looked at the Pfizer data, it appears that, in their clinical trials, typical antibody levels following the second dose were typically much, much higher. Typically 10,000 or higher.
“Given that my antibody levels are much lower than was found in the clinical trials and the fact that I had absolutely zero side effects (not even a slightly sore arm) after my second dose, I am very concerned.
“Should I be worried?”
The answer:
In my opinion, your vaccine antibody results are positive, and I would not worry. From a clinical prospective, I’m not sure that higher vaccine antibody levels (titers) correlate with better protection and/or less risk of infection.
Also, I don’t know if the vaccine antibody levels measured in the Pfizer clinical trials was the methodology as your testing.
– Dr. David Csikos, chief medical officer, Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
• • • • •
“I got shingles five days after getting the first COVID shot. I asked my doctor whether I should put off getting the second shot, but he has not returned my call. I don’t know what to do now.
“I have read in many sites that the first shot did not cause my shingles, but I am scared now and afraid to get the second shot, which is due in two more weeks. I’ve had the shingles now for 10 days and it is still excruciatingly painful. ”
The answer:
An excellent question concerning shingles, COVID vaccination and the shingles vaccine.
When your shingles rash has no blisters, wait two weeks before you get the second COVID-19 vaccine dose.
There is no evidence of a link between getting shingles and the COVID-19 vaccine. You probably received the old single dose shingles vaccine, Zostavax. Two doses of the newer shingles vaccine, Shingrix will prevent shingles in 91-97% of adults.
There is no specific length of time that you need to wait after having shingles before you receive Shingrix, but generally you should make sure the shingles rash has gone away before getting vaccinated with the shingles vaccine, Shingrix.
You should wait a minimum of 14 days after administration of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine series to give a patient Shingrix.
– Dr. David Csikos, chief medical officer, Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
• • • • •
