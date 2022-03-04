JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Standardized test scores for Pennsylvania schools came with notes of caution regarding interpretation of those scores from state and local education leaders on Friday.
Representatives from both levels noted how the COVID-19 pandemic skewed the state outcomes of both the Keystone Exams and the Pennsylvania System of School Assessment.
For the 2020-21 school year, schools across the state could administer the tests anytime between the traditional spring window and the following fall “to allow for flexibility.”
As a result, the state won’t use these scores for evaluations. The variability in testing periods “sharply reduced student participation rates, and other factors make comparisons between school entities and across school years improper,” a Pennsylvania Department of Education release said.
Individual school results have not yet been released.
“I believe that for the conditions and circumstances, our students did as well as could be expected,” North Star School District Superintendent Louis Lepley said. “We always want higher testing results. However, we have to be realistic, as well, given the circumstances related to the disruptions due to COVID-19.”
Sherri Smith, Department of Education secretary for elementary and secondary education, shared a similar evaluation.
“Historically, standardized assessment results have been an important part of understanding school performance and our work to close achievement and opportunity gaps,” she said in a release.
“But this year’s results are anything but standard. We recognize that the global COVID-19 pandemic brought tremendous challenges to the school year, impacting students, teachers and staff alike, as we worked to protect the public health and safety of everyone in our classrooms. As Pennsylvania reports this federally required data, it urges caution in interpreting results given the unique learning conditions over the past few years.”
Lepley said he didn’t believe it was fair to test students, staff and districts during such unprecedented times. However, looking at North Star’s scores, he said he thought the students “were above state average in many areas, below average in a couple areas and, at the high school level, a few areas didn’t have enough testers for data reporting.”
According to the PSSA data, tens of thousands of fewer students in every grade took the exams this past school year.
The test measures the proficiency in English language arts and math of third- through eighth-graders and in science for fourth- and eighth-graders.
There was a 24% to 37% decrease of testers at each grade level in those subjects, compared to the 2018-19 levels.
The same goes for the Keystone Exams, which tests high school juniors and had results this year for algebra I, biology and literature. State data for that assessment shows 15% fewer students were tested in algebra, 52% fewer in biology and 91% fewer in literature.
PSSA and Keystone scores for advanced, proficient, basic and below basic outcomes were scattered across the board for all students and historically underperforming learners, but generally represented a decline in every category.
For example, literature scores of proficient and above on the Keystones dropped from roughly 71% in 2018-19 to 49% for 2020-21. But there was about a 4% increase in biology scores for all students, from 63.2% last year to 67.6% this year.
“This is very hard to look at,” Richland Superintendent Arnold Nadonley said of the results. “The samples are too extreme from one year to the next.”
Brandon Bailey, Richland’s district director of educational services, was still processing the scores from all levels of both assessments on Friday. Based on a preliminary look at Richland’s scores, he said it appeared the district did well.
“It does appear that we had some promising data,” Bailey said.
However, he also noted the difficulty of the situation and the challenges of giving a uniform standardized test.
Nadonley said those at Richland were “humbled by the fact that the kids did a great job and staff went above and beyond during such a tough time.”
“We don’t need standardized test results to tell us that students have struggled over the past two years,” Pennsylvania State Education Association President Rick Askey said in a statement Friday.
“The 2021 tests were administered during a global pandemic that disrupted public education and dramatically changed the way students learn. Everyone would expect scores and participation rates to drop in this environment, and no one should be surprised that they have.”
That’s why the Republican and Democratic chairs of the state Senate Education Committee wrote to the U.S. Department of Education last year, requesting that the 2021 federal requirement for school standardized testing be waived.
Nadonley said attendance for students and faculty played a big role in skewing the results. Many students were required to quarantine throughout the school year when protocols were stricter about close contact.
Disruption was also caused by virtual learning versus in-person lessons and a resulting decrease in the number of days of instruction to cover material, Nadonley said.
“Obviously we want to do well and we want our kids to do well, but anybody in reality knows the situation with the closures and the number of people being out sick ... the levels were just not going to be there,” he said.
The main focus of those at Richland last year was not on the tests, but providing the students with the best instruction possible and with educational situations as close to normal as possible, he said.
“For the past two years, educators and support professionals have gone above and beyond to keep their students learning under unprecedented circumstances,” Askey said. “They have tracked class participation, performance on assessments, homework and other measures to gauge the learning needs of students and address them. There is no doubt that everyone is working harder than ever.”
