More than 16,000 residents of Cambria and Somerset counties have recovered from COVID-19 infections, based on the state’s definition.
Department of Health officials have stipulated that “recovered” means they no longer have active virus in their bodies and that many are still battling long-term effects.
Two national experts will explore how COVID-19 affects different systems of the body and the latest understanding of long-term effects during the next COVID Questions virtual town hall at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
The COVID Questions series is sponsored by In This Together Cambria, the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown and The Tribune-Democrat. Those wishing to join the event may connect live through Pitt-Johnstown’s Zoom platform, pitt.zoom.us/j/96156145654, or In This Together Cambria’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/inthistogethercambria.
Panelists Drs. Devanshu Verma and Elizabeth Klings will also discuss current treatments and areas of research.
Verma is an assistant professor of medicine in the rheumatology division at West Virginia University in Morgantown. He completed his internal medicine residency at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center and also completed a rheumatology fellowship through Drexel University/Hahnemann Hospital and University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia.
Klings is an associate professor of medicine at Boston University School of Medicine/Boston Medical Center, where she is director of the Pulmonary Hypertension Center and the Center for Excellence in Sickle Cell Disease.
She earned her medical degree at New York University and completed training in internal medicine, pulmonary and critical care medicine at Boston University School of Medicine, where she joined the faculty in 2000. Her research and clinical interests are in the pulmonary vascular complications of sickle cell disease and pulmonary hypertension. She is considered to be a national expert on sickle cell disease.
This is the seventh virtual town hall in the COVID Questions series. The next three topics have been announced: Local leaders for March 9, economic impact for March 23 and education on April 6.
In This Together Cambria is a volunteer group engaged in advocacy, storytelling, and sharing of information to combat the pandemic. Recordings of the forums and opportunities to become involved in the group’s efforts are available on its website, www.inthistogethercambria.com.
