JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A review of daily and weekly state reports Friday shows COVID-19 is back on the rise across Pennsylvania and in the region.
There were 5,555 new cases and 18 additional deaths Friday, bringing Pennsylvania’s totals to 1,618,870 cases and 32,279 deaths attributed to COVID-19, the Department of Health reported.
After falling for three weeks, the state’s seven-day rolling average went up for the second consecutive week. On Friday, the average was 4,532 cases a day, up from 4,002 cases one week ago.
There was also a resurgence in cases among school-aged children after that figure had dropped for seven straight weeks.
The state’s weekly update of pediatric cases reported 6,340 positive COVID-19 tests among children aged 5 to 18. That’s up from 4,018 cases last week.
Cambria and Blair counties were back in double digits for the week, with 123 and 108 cases, respectively, in the age group. Last week, Cambria reported 80 cases and Blair reported 86 cases.
Since August, there have been 71,065 cases in those aged 5 to 18 and 12,076 in children younger than 5 years.
The weekly update of the state’s Early Warning Monitoring System reported the portion of all COVID-19 tests coming back positive has risen statewide and in most of the region’s counties.
Pennsylvania’s positivity rate is 10.3%, up from 9.3% last week. Cambria County’s positivity is 11.7%, up from 9.5%.
Positivity also increased in Somerset, Blair, Indiana, Clearfield, Centre and Westmoreland counties.
Areas with more than 5% positivity are considered areas of community spread, the Health Department has said.
Although the weekly early warning report showed an average of 84 fewer COVID-19patients a day in Pennsylvania hospitals, Friday’s daily report showed an increase over last week. There were 2,609 inpatients statewide, including 597 under intensive care and 337 on ventilators.
In Cambria, Blair, Somerset and Bedford county hospitals, there were 152 inpatients, with 28 in ICUs and 30 on ventilators. One week ago, there were 137 hospitalized in the four counties and 2,576 statewide.
Cambria, Blair and Westmoreland counties were in triple digits for new cases Friday. Cambria added 117 cases, Blair added 110 and Westmoreland added 218 cases.
Elsewhere in the region, Somerset had 56 new cases, Bedford had 22, Indiana had 31, Clearfield had 40 and Centre had 70 new cases.
Bedford, Clearfield and Centre counties each recorded one additional COVID-19 death.
Meanwhile, combining the state and Philadelphia health departments’ updates shows 7,513,308 Pennsylvanians are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19 – an increase of 148,734 in one week. Vaccine providers have administered 16,739,907 doses, including 1,168,370 boosters.
