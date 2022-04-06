JOHNSTOWN, Pa. Although the highly transmissible omicron subvariant BA.2 now accounts for 72% of all new COVID-19 cases nationally, overall cases remain steady at low levels, the director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.
“Looking across the country, we see that 95% of the counties are reporting low COVID-19 community levels,” Dr. Rochelle Walensky said during a White House briefing.
There are a “handful of counties” where cases are rising, along with signs of increased severity, such as more hospitalizations, she added.
Walensky downplayed the subvariant’s additional threat.
“There is no evidence that the BA.2 results are more severe when compared to the (original omicron) BA.1 variant,” she said, “nor is it more likely to evade immune protection than BA.1.”
The BA.2 subvariant is more transmissible than its predecessor, Walensky said.
“The high level of immunity in the community from vaccines, boosters and previous infections will provide some level of protection against BA.2,” she said. “However, we strongly encourage everyone to be up-to-date with their COVID-19 vaccine.”
All area counties are reporting low community levels of COVID-19. Wednesday’s update by the Pennsylvania Department of Health showed 859 new cases statewide, marking the 20th consecutive day with fewer than 1,000 new cases.
There were no new cases in Somerset or Bedford counties. Indiana County added one case, Cambria and Clearfield counties added two each, Centre County added 17 and Westmoreland County added 21 cases. There were no additional deaths in Cambria, Bedford, Clearfield or Center counties. Somerset, Blair, Indiana and Westmoreland counties each had one new COVID-19 death.
