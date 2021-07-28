The state’s COVID-19 cases remained elevated Wednesday with 645 additional positives in the Pennsylvania Department of Health daily update.
Although that was down from Tuesday’s 986 new cases, it marked the ninth consecutive day with more than 500 new cases.
Bedford was the only county in the region with no additional cases on Tuesday.
Cambria County had 10 new cases, Somerset County had six, Blair County had four, Indiana County had six, Clearfield County had seven, Centre County had 10 and Westmoreland County had 16 new cases.
There were no additional deaths recorded across the eight-county region, with seven new COVID-19 deaths statewide.
Pennsylvania’s totals are now 1,222,302 cases and 27,838 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Meanwhile, the health department’s vaccine providers have administered 11,574,816 doses and 5,687,245 people are fully vaccinated.
The state health department’s report does not include Philadelphia County, which has its own health department overseeing the vaccine program. The Philadelphia data webpage has not been updated this week but its latest update showed 1,780,018 total vaccine doses and 823,269 people fully vaccinated.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that 62.5% of all Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are now fully vaccinated.
