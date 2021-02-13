The slowdown in COVID-19 cases continued in the Cambria, Somerset, Bedford tri-county region, according to numbers released by the Pennsylvania Department of Health on Saturday.
Only one new death was reported from the previous day.
The total increased from 380 to 381 in Cambria County.
Somerset and Bedford remained at 187 and 127, respectively.
Cambria recorded 45 new cases, bringing its total to 11,311 since the pandemic started. Somerset stands at 6,528 after adding 14. With seven new cases, there have now been 3,736 recorded in Bedford.
Pennsylvania's COVID-19 death total topped 23,000 as of midnight on Saturday. The state identified 113 new deaths, pushing the total to 23,072. There have been 892,344 positive tests recorded in the commonwealth. The state recovery rate now stands at 87%.
Vaccine distribution continued to steadily increase.
Pennsylvania has administered 1,588,761 of its allocated 2,439,550 doses. Eighty-five percent of first doses have been given. The state was allocated 318,450 doses during the previous week through Saturday.
