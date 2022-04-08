JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Michael Cashaw will remain a candidate on the ballot in this year’s Democratic Party primary for the Pennsylvania House of Representatives’ 72nd Legislative District seat after a judge rejected a request to invalidate the majority of his nomination electors.
Jeffrey Gray and Lisa Gray, both registered Democrats in the 72nd District, had alleged that Cashaw’s signatures on petitions that he personally circulated did not match his signatures on his affidavit or his voter registration. More than 300 of his 508 signature lines made by electors were objected to.
Cashaw testified during a hearing on Thursday that he signed the petitions, and Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania Senior Judge Dan Pellegrini determined his testimony was “credible” and therefore the signatures were valid, according to a ruling issued Friday morning.
“My thoughts on it being denied is it’s time to put it behind us and move forward,” Cashaw said. “The court has spoken, and it’s time to move forward and continue on with the election.”
Cashaw added: “I answered the questions that were given to me by the attorney. I answered them to the best of my knowledge, and it would seem that the court agreed with me.”
The Grays argued that Cashaw’s petition signatures were “radically different” than those on other legal documents.
His signatures on the petitions were wavy lines with no clear letters. The court even determined they resembled the “beats on a heart monitor screen” and “starkly contrasted with the legible signatures … used in other documents.” Cashaw said he used an abridged version of his signature to save time, according to the ruling.
But the difference in signatures was determined to be “not dispositive.”
The Grays also made a belated claim – the day before the hearing – that Cashaw did not circulate the petitions he signed. Pellegrini determined that later claim was materially different than the original point of the case, added after the deadline to raise objections, and lacked merit since Cashaw testified he was present when all of the electors’ signatures on the questioned petitions were collected.
“This Court found Candidate to be credible in this respect, rebutting any of the counterinferences drawn by Objectors based on the discrepancies in Candidate’s signatures,” determined Pellegrini.
Had all of the challenged signatures been declared invalid, Cashaw would have fallen short of the 300 names necessary to get on the ballot, but since they were accepted, he will continue to run against incumbent state Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township, in the primary.
“In Pennsylvania, our entire election process from candidates getting on the ballot to actually voting is dependent on signature verification to prove people are who they say they are in order to vote,” Burns said. “After a judge from Allegheny County allowed lines pointed in different directions to pass as an authentic signature, I’m even more convinced Pennsylvania needs voter ID laws, as the state can no longer rely on signatures to verify one’s identity.”
