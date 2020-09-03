Charges against Samuel M. Massoud, 65, have been withdrawn and the case closed, according to Cambria County Court documents.
“The last two weeks have been extremely stressful for our entire family,” Ann Wiseman, Massoud’s daughter, said. “This is a tremendous relief not only to me and my family, but to the whole community who have trusted my dad, and rightfully so, for the last 28 years as their local doctor.”
Massoud was initially charged with strangulation, simple assault and harassment by Richland Township Police Aug. 21 after an incident with an alleged female victim.
Police were called to the Scalp Avenue Giant Eagle parking lot where they found the victim “visibly shaken,” according to a criminal complaint.
The woman told authorities that she became upset when a delivery driver arrived at the door with takeout that Massoud ordered and was concerned about the food due to COVID-19, so she told Massoud to eat it outside.
He then allegedly grabbed the woman by the hair, threw her to the ground, dragged her around by the hair and choked her after she reached up and ripped a button from his shirt, authorities claim.
Massoud was scheduled to have a preliminary hearing Wednesday in front of Magisterial District Judge Susan M. Gindlesperger.
The disposition that the charges were withdrawn was filed Thursday, court documents show.
