The Superior Court of Pennsylvania, as a whole on Wednesday, denied a request made by the Roman Catholic Diocese of Altoona-Johnstown to hear the re-argument of a ruling handed down by a three-judge panel of the court that could have a major effect on the ability of alleged victims of clergy sexual abuse to file civil claims.
It is the latest step in a legal process that started in 2016, when Renée Rice brought a case against the Diocese of Altoona–Johnstown, then-retired (now deceased) Bishop Joseph Adamec and the estate of deceased Bishop James Hogan, alleging they committed fraud by covering up abuse.
Rice, through her attorney Richard Serbin, accused the Rev. Charles Bodziak of abuse from when she was about 9 years old until age 14, during his time as pastor at St. Leo’s Church in Altoona in the 1970s. But she concentrated instead on the alleged cover-up, which Serbin argued existed until Bodziak was placed on leave in January 2016 or even March 2016 when the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General issued a grand jury report providing details about an alleged decades-long cover-up in the diocese.
Blair County Judge Jolene Kopriva dismissed the case, citing the state’s statute of limitations on abuse, which is 30 years of age for a civil claim.
The Superior Court panel reversed that decision.
“When, as here, a plaintiff alleges a fiduciary relationship with a religious institution or its leadership, based on her specific role(s) within the institution or based on a counselling relationship, this creates a jury question,” the judges wrote. “If a jury finds sufficient facts to prove a confidential relationship, it may also find that the Church’s silence constituted a fraudulent concealment. Finally, under Ms. Rice’s alleged facts, she timely filed her third cause of action for civil conspiracy.”
They continued: “Only a jury may determine whether Ms. Rice reasonably investigated the Diocesan Defendants for their intentional torts.”
Altoona-Johnstown wanted the entire Superior Court to hear the matter, which was declined on Wednesday.
“It confirms what I said originally, the opinion was very detailed, analyzing the issues, referencing precedential cases and acknowledging prior errors of the Superior Court, which led me to believe that it would be upheld,” Serbin said.
“Apparently, when the whole court looked at it, they felt the same way.”
Serbin said the diocese could now appeal to the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania.
When asked for comment, the diocese stated its usual position of not discussing ongoing legal matters.
Serbin has already taken other legal action based on the Rice case and the idea of filing claims dealing with cover-up and fraud, rather than the alleged abuse.
On Tuesday, he announced the filing of two lawsuits against a Jesuit Order, the Altoona-Johnstown Diocese and their leaders for institutional fraud and conspiracy to cover-up their complicity in the crimes against children, resulting from alleged abuse committed by a Jesuit seminarian and former Penn State University professor. He recently filed a similar case in Dauphin County.
Serbin is also revisiting a case involving Rice’s sister, Cheryl Haun, against the Altoona-Johns-town Diocese, et al., related to alleged cover-up of Bodziak allegedly abusing her.
“I filed those because currently the Rice case, even before (Wednesday’s) decision, is the law that currently exists in Pennsylvania,” Serbin said. “Now, as a result of the opinion denying re-argument, I’m going to move forward in the Rice case, in the Cheryl Hahn case. And, of course, I’m planning to move forward on the cases I filed (on Tuesday) in Centre County and the case I filed in Dauphin County two weeks ago. And I will be filing more cases, more lawsuits on behalf of the clients I represent.”
