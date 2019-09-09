A court date has been scheduled for a Larimer Township radio station owner accused of creating a false online dating profile of a Meyersdale woman in a scheme to lure people willing to rape her, authorities said.
Roger Dale Wahl, 68, owner of WQZS radio in Meyersdale, will appear for a preliminary hearing on Thursday before District Judge Douglas Bell, of Meyersdale.
According to a criminal complaint filed by state police in Somerset, Wahl allegedly hid a trail camera inside the woman’s bathroom years prior – without her knowledge – and then used the images from it to lure men to her home.
Wahl’s home and radio station address are both listed as 128 Hunsrick Road. No one answered the several phone numbers for the radio stations that are listed online and in the telephone book.
Wahl is charged with rape, identify theft, criminal use of a communication facility, invasion of privacy, reckless endangerment, unlawful dissemination of intimate image and tampering with evidence.
FCC records list Wahl as the lone license holder for WQZS 93.3.
He was arraigned by on-call District Judge Susan Mankamyer, of Boswell, and sent to Somerset County Jail after failing to post $25,000 bond.
