Startup Alleghenies will offer free social media marketing seminars on July 23 and 24.
Social Media Marketing 101 For Entrepreneurs is a two-hour introduction course designed for beginners who want to use social media to build customer relationships and market their business online.
The seminars are open to startup and small business owners from Blair, Bedford, Cambria, Huntingdon, Fulton and Somerset counties.
Seminar times and locations:
• July 23, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Uptown Works, 109 E. Main St., Somerset.
• July 24, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Bedford County Development Association, 1 Corporate Drive, Suite 101, Bedford.
Lunch will be provided. Seating is limited. For more information and to register, visit www.startupalleghenies.com.
