Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Mostly cloudy in the morning, then thunderstorms developing later in the day. High 83F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low near 70F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.