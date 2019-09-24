A Johnstown man and woman will appear in Cambria County court, accused of taking four children to Thunder in the Valley without permission of the legal guardians, authorities said.
Hope Rager, 29, and Christopher Kahley, 42, waived their right to a preliminary hearing on Tuesday before District Judge Michael Musulin, of Johnstown.
According to a criminal complaint filed by city police, multiple people called police around 2 p.m. on June 22 about a child pushing a stroller along Locust Street, which was crowded with bikers and street vendors.
Police said they found Rager after the band that was performing at the gazebo announced that police were searching for the parents of a lost child, the complaint said.
Rager told police that the child’s guardians had given her and Kahley permission to take the four children to the event and that an older child was to be watching the girl.
Police said they contacted Cambria County Children and Youth Services. It was later determined that the children’s legal guardians had not given them permission to take the children to the motorcycle event. Police charged Rager with kidnapping, interference with custody of children and reckless endangering another person.
Kahley was charged with conspiracy to commit kidnapping, conspiracy to endanger the welfare of children and conspiracy to interfere with custody.
Rager and Kahley are free on bond awaiting a trial date.
