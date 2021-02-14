Blunt-force trauma injuries killed a New Paris couple over the weekend in a Everett-area crash, Bedford County Coroner Rusty Styer said.
James and Karen Mundoff, 75 and 74 years old, respectively, died in a crash that occurred on Route 30 near the Route 26 South exit after their truck pulled into the path of a logging truck, Styer said.
A toddler also was injured in the crash and was reportedly flown by medical helicopter from the scene.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.