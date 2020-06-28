A Friedens man was being treated for serious injuries after swerving his motorcycle to miss a deer in Somerset Township on Friday.

State police said the accident occurred after 9 p.m. Friday on Geiger Road.

Michael Shaulis, 46, was flown by medical helicopter to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center for treatment. He was not wearing a helmet, police said.

A passenger, Crystal Shaulis, was also thrown from the bike but appeared to have suffered only a minor injury, state police said.

Tags

Recommended for you