SALIX, Pa. – A Somerset County couple will appear in Cambria County court, accused of assaulting each other while driving on the Johnstown Expressway with one of them wielding a knife, authorities said.
Brenda Ellen Furlong, 55, of Somerset, and Craig David Sorensen, 53, of Friedens, waived their rights to preliminary hearings on Thursday before District Judge Rick Varner, of Salix.
According to a criminal complaint, Furlong was driving the vehicle on Jan. 16 in Richland Township with Sorensen sitting in the front passenger seat.
Two children, ages 11 and 12, were in the back seat with another adult when a fight broke out between Furlong and Sorensen.
“He was drinking, and she slapped the cup of alcohol out of his hand,” Richland Township police Detective Kevin Gaudlip said.
Sorensen allegedly started hitting Furlong, and the woman in the back seat grabbed Sorensen.
Furlong allegedly pulled a knife and poked Sorensen as he fought with the passenger in the back seat, Gaudlip said.
When Furlong stopped the vehicle, Sorensen climbed out and Furlong drove away.
Both were charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, endangering the welfare of children, simple assault and disorderly conduct.
Sorensen also was charged with public drunkenness.
Furlong and Sorensen are free on bond.
The children are in the care of relatives.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.