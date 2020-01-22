A Johnstown couple will stand trial, accused of building a methamphetamine laboratory inside a Hornerstown home with children inside, authorities said.
Ashley Jane Norton, 34, and Jeffrey Norton, 31, waived their right to a preliminary hearing on Wednesday before District Judge Kevin Price, of Johnstown.
City police said they were called to a home in the 300 block of Pine Street on Jan. 7 after a Cambria County Probation officer originally took Ashley Norton into custody on a probation warrant.
Ashley Norton told authorities that Jeffrey Norton was at work and that she was alone with two underage children.
The probation officer called police after she found suspected drug paraphernalia in an upstairs bedroom, according to a criminal compliant.
When police arrived, they found needles, cotton, foil, marijuana pipes, ingredients for a meth lab and a clear liquid in a bottle behind a television stand.
The lab’s discovery led police to call on a state police Clandestine Laboratory Response Team to remove the potentially explosive lab material.
Police said they also found Jeffrey Norton hiding in the basement.
Family members took custody of the children.
The Nortons face drug-related charges and endangering the welfare of children. They are being held in Cambria County Prison.
