EBENSBURG, Pa. – A Jackson Township couple have refiled a lawsuit against Sunoco Pipeline in Cambria County Court, claiming their property was damaged by work to install the Mariner East 2 pipeline and by conditions that followed.
Ronald and Jane Shawley filed the lawsuit on March 10 after the suit was dismissed by a federal court judge to allow them to file in state court.
The couple sued the company, saying they allowed the company access to their property to construct the Mariner East 2 pipeline, but now experience regular flooding of their home, often with raw sewage from a compromised septic system, which they say has caused damage to household appliances, furniture, walls and floors – and a lack of access to clean, potable groundwater.
The Shawleys are represented by John Kotsatos, a personal injury lawyer from Easton, Northampton County.
The Mariner East 2 pipeline is an underground natural gas extension of the Mariner East 1 pipeline, owned by Sunoco.
The couple are seeking to take the case before a Cambria County jury, as they are seeking damages over the $50,000 limit for arbitration. No specific amount was noted in the lawsuit, but in the couple’s now-dismissed federal lawsuit, they sought $150,000 in damages, citing private nuisance and negligence.
