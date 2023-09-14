EBENSBURG, Pa. – The Cambria County Redevelopment Authority is looking to help individuals and municipalities demolish blight across the county.
Renee Daly, executive director of the Cambria County Redevelopment Authority, and Larissa Gavlak, Cambria County Tax Claim Bureau director, hosted a public informational seminar about tax sale procedures and Act 152 blight demolition Thursday at the Ebensburg Public Library, 225 W Highland Ave.
The Redevelopment Authority is key in efforts to eliminate blight because it is the county's designated land bank under stipulations of Act 152, an optional statewide program adopted by Cambria County in November of 2017.
"For individuals and municipalities that don't have the financial means to take care of the blight themselves, we have the funds to eliminate those structures and eliminate that blight," Daly said.
Act 152 has allowed the county to generate a demolition fund by increasing fees charged by the recorder of deeds for recording deeds and mortgages by $15.
Since 2018, the Cambria County Redevelopment Authority has conducted 31 demolitions of blighted structures throughout the county with more than $400,000 Act 152 funds spent.
One of the program's success stories was the demolition of a blighted factory in Northern Cambria, which had been vacant since 2002. The Northern Cambria Borough council purchased the property through a tax sale and the Redevelopment Authority solicited demolition bids through Act 152, saving the borough more than $100,000 to demolish the building. The parcel is now back on the borough and county tax rolls, Daly said.
The Redevelopment Authority pursues blighted structures only when approached by interested buyers seeking help, she said.
"If someone has a project in mind that requires purchasing or acquiring multiple parcels, then call our office," she said. "Walk us through what you are interested in, and let us see where we can help."
Most demolitions conducted in Cambria County through Act 152 have been made possible by municipal governments purchasing properties through county tax sales for the purpose of Act 152 demolition, she said.
Cambria County Planning Commission member Jacob Zerby said the work of the Cambria County Redevelopment Authority and tax claim bureau is critical to the county's comprehensive plan, which includes blight demolition.
Zerby said Blight reduction has been identified as a major issue for the county which sees its population getting older.
"As they get older, we will see more vacant houses," he said.
However, he also foresees those vacant, affordable homes attracting new owners from more expensive cities.
"The folks who live in major cities who we want to attract to johnstown are dealing with home prices that are $300,000 for a 1,200-square-foot house," he said. "In Cambria County, we like to take advantage of our affordability, and the nice thing about the land bank and the tax sales is these properties that are sitting vacant can go for $15,000 on the high end. That makes it very attractive for people."
