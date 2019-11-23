EBENSBURG – Pennsylvania dog licenses for 2020 will go on sale Dec. 1, and county treasurers statewide are urging dog owners to follow state law, which requires all dogs 3 months and older to be licensed by Jan. 1.
According to Cambria County Treasurer Lisa Kozorosky, an annual dog license is $8.50 or $6.50 if the dog is spayed or neutered. Lifetime licenses are also available for dogs that have permanent identification, such as a microchip or tattoo.
Seniors and people with disabilities may be eligible for discounts.
Kozorosky said the dog license application is simple and only requests owner contact information and details about the dog being licensed, including name, age, breed and color.
Dog owners with licensed animals will soon receive a renewal notice in the mail. Dog licenses can also be purchased online at www.padoglicense.com.
Other dog license agents in Cambria County include: Gittlers Aquarium & Pets, 175 Ohio St., Johnstown; the Humane Society of Cambria County, 743 Galleria Drive, Johnstown; Patton Pharmacy, 402 Patton Plaza, Patton; Admiral Peary Doggie Lodge, Admiral Peary Highway, Cresson; and Fairfield Avenue Notary Service, 164 Fairfield Ave., Johnstown.
Dog licenses are the best resource to locate a lost pet, and the cost of a license is less than the penalty for getting caught without one. Owners who fail to license their dogs could face a fine of up to $300 for each unlicensed dog.
For more information, contact Kozorosky’s office at 814-472-1647.
Throughout December, Kozorosky’s office will also be collecting donations for the Humane Society of Cambria County. Donation boxes will be located at the front of the office in the basement of the Cambria County Courthouse.
Suggested donations include dog and cat food, leashes, blankets, treats, toys and cleaning supplies. Donations of gift cards to Petco, Fetch-N-Go, Walmart, Amazon, Sheetz, Giant Eagle, Staples and Lowe’s are also welcomed. Online shoppers using Amazon can add the Humane Society of Cambria County as their charity of choice and the shelter will receive a portion of profits from each purchase.
