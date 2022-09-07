EBENSBURG, Pa. – The Redevelopment Authority of Cambria County and the Cambria County Tax Claim Bureau will host an Act 152 and tax sale seminar at 3 p.m. Wednesday at Pavilion 2, Duman Lake County Park, 157 County Park Road, Ebensburg, to inform residents, municipalities and other stakeholders about tax sales and the Act 152 demolition program.
Questions on Act 152 or the seminar can be directed to Renee Daly at 814-472-6711 or rdaly@co.cambria.pa.us, and those with questions regarding tax sales can contact Larissa Gavlak at 814-472-1445.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.