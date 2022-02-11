EBENSBURG – When taxpayers in the City of Johnstown and the Greater Johnstown School District receive their real estate tax bills this year, they’ll be able to pay them locally in an effort to make their experience better.
According to Cambria County Treasurer Lisa Kozorosky, her office will begin to collect real estate taxes for the city and the school district this year.
“We had a lot of complaints from the people that lived in the city because Berkheimer is located in Lehigh Valley, which is located two hours away,” she said.
Kozorosky said that her office has seen many customers who would have difficulties paying one or both of the taxes and asked her office for help, but her office would not be able to fully assist since they did not collect the taxes.
Berkheimer Tax Innovations Inc. will still be collecting the local taxes for the city and district. The county will only be collecting the real estate portion of the taxes.
She then approached the commissioners about the possibility of collecting taxes for the city as well as the school district to see if they would be interested in having the county collect their taxes.
In August, the commissioners approved an agreement in which the city will pay the county $3.16 per parcel for the first 2,500 parcels and $1.39 for collection on each parcel after.
In January, the commissioners approved an agreement with the school district in which they will collect at a rate of $2.50 per parcel.
“The real benefit for the taxpayer is that it’s going to be local, so they can call up to the tax office at the county if they have a question, or they can even run up to the tax office at the county with any questions that they have. So it’s sort of nice that it’s local for that,” said Bob Ritter, finance director for the City of Johnstown.
Greater Johnstown School District Business Manager Samantha Williams said she sees two benefits from the partnership – ”location, much closer for both those taxpayers who like to go in person to pay taxes and also for taxpayers who have questions” and the ability to keep the services local.
“We keep the service in our own county, employing local people,” she said.
Anyone with questions regarding their real estate taxes can call 814-472-1643
