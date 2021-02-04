The Cambria County DUI Task Force will be conducting roving patrol enforcement activities throughout Cambria County during the upcoming Super Bowl weekend, from Friday through Sunday.
The announcement was made on Thursday by the Cambria County District Attorney’s Office.
The task force urged county residents to avoid drinking and driving, to designate a sober driver, to know how prescription medications affect them and to help anyone who is impaired and about to drive find other means of travel.
