Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the morning. Morning high of 39F with temps falling to near freezing. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 23F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.