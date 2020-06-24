The Cambria County DUI Task Force will conduct a sobriety checkpoint at an undisclosed, predetermined location in Cambria County sometime between Friday and Sunday, Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer announced.
The checkpoint “represents the county’s commitment toward reducing the number of alcohol- and drug-related traffic collisions and fatalities,” according to a statement issued Wednesday by Neugebauer’s office.
