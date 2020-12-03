EBENSBURG – The Cambria County Board of Commissioners on Thursday approved the purchase of a fourth and final piece of private property for the construction of a new radio tower, apparently avoiding the use of eminent domain to finish ongoing upgrades to the county’s public safety radio system.
The commissioners paid $50,000 for a 75-by-75-foot square of land and an access easement on a property in the 700 block of Frankstown Road, South Fork. They’d previously paid $50,000 each for three other same-sized tower sites on properties with addresses in Fallentimber, Ashville and Northern Cambria.
They had previously given the county solicitor, William Gleason Barbin, the go-ahead to use eminent domain to condemn and acquire those four pieces of property for the tower sites if necessary. Coming to terms with each of the four landowners made such a move unnecessary, Barbin said.
The deals also each call for the sellers to receive 50% of any revenue the county receives from any third-party equipment that may be installed at the tower sites in the future, Barbin said.
Motorola Solutions Inc. was awarded a $16.9 million contract late last year to upgrade Cambria County’s public safety radio system. The county’s 911 coordinator and several first responders said then that the then-current system’s reliability was questionable, with a track record of spotty radio coverage and failure during poor weather.
Also during Thursday’s meeting, the commissioners approved a slate of personnel actions for various county boards, including approving the resignation of Toni-Renee Anderson from the Cambria County Planning Commission board, effective immediately, and appointing Danea Koss to fill the unexpired term that ends Dec. 31, 2021; reappointing Wendell Routch and Richard Smith (no relation to Commissioner B.J. Smith) to the Cambria County Industrial Redevelopment Authority board for five-year terms ending Dec. 31, 2025; and reappointing Joseph Goodwin and Bernard Eckenrode to the Cambria County Children & Youth Advisory board for three-year terms ending Dec. 31, 2023.
Also, reappointing Thomas Kakabar, Lorraine Donahue and James McCann to the Cambria County Conservation & Recreation Authority board for five-year terms ending Dec. 31, 2025; reappointing Diane Waksmunski to the Cambria County Planning Commission board for a four-year term ending Dec. 31, 2024; reappointing Dennis Pawlikowski to the Cambria County Solid Waste Authority board for a five-year term ending Dec. 31, 2025; reappointing Dr. Joe Carney and Patrick Mulcahy Jr. to the Cambria Somerset Authority board for five-year terms ending Dec. 31, 2025; and reappointing Ray Guzic Jr. to the Cambria County Redevelopment Authority board for a five-year term ending Dec. 31, 2025.
