SOMERSET – An agreement is in place to allow a high-speed communications company to rent space inside Somerset County’s 911 center, enabling the county to increase its internet speed while lowering the annual bill for it, county officials said.
The deal will enable Coudersport-based Zito Media Communications to use equipment space for its telecommunications devices for five years, giving the company access to the county’s professional-grade “uninterrupted” power supply and, when needed, backup generators if emergencies arise, Emergency Management Director Joel Landis said.
In return, the county would receive fiber optic internet service throughout its facilities at up to 300 megabytes per second, 16 network addresses and internet-based phone support, as well as any equipment needed to enable the offerings at no cost or lower costs, he said.
Landis said the county hopes to have a better calculation of the savings once they switch to the new service, but said the projected $7,200-a-year cost will be “very significant” compared to the cost absorbed by offices, departments and other county facilities, including the 911 center, annex and courthouse.
Zito Media will be utilizing the equivalent of two equipment “racks” – shelf space – within the county is East Union Street emergency center, he said. Those devices would be installed into a locked rack by the company, an agreement signed by President Commissioner Gerald Walker and Zito Media Communications co-president James Rigas shows.
