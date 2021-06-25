EBENSBURG – A Summer 2021 Transition Celebration was held at the Cambria County Reentry Service Center by Cambria County Probation Services and GEO Reentry Services on Friday for 31 graduating probationers who have successfully completed the reentry program.
The Cambria County Reentry Service Center opened in 2012 to reduce the prison population and reduce chronic recidivism.
GEO Reentry Services offers cognitive behavioral classes to help participants work on communication skills, problem-solving, decision making, anger management employment skills and more.
Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer served as the guest speaker for the ceremony and he told graduates that, while a lot of work goes into the program, “most of the work is done by you.”
“A lot goes into it. I’m sure you’ve had some ups and downs, but now the real work starts,” he said.
Neugebauer added that the criminal justice system is also about helping people, but that is a two-way street.
“The criminal justice system isn’t just getting people thrown into jail, it’s also wanting to help people, but that’s a two-way street, and you guys absolutely personify that,” he said. “You should be very proud.”
Judge Tamara Bernstein addressed the two graduates in attendance and said seeing graduates like them shows the judges who attend the graduation that the program works.
“You guys are representative of everybody that has made it through the program. We come here because it shows us the program works,” she said.
“It‘s nice because we see a lot of negativity. One of my favorite things is to come to graduation and see graduates and to congratulate them and see who we are hopefully assisting. Their world is better.
“Your world is better. Just so you know, being here matters to all of us.”
Program graduate De’Marko Sutter said that, while he had a lot of challenges, he still benefited from the program.
He said when he left jail, he already felt like the program wasn’t going to work for him, until he entered the program and learned it “wasn’t necessary to go back to jail.”
“My journey through this program had a lot of challenges. I wanted to quit, but Mrs. (Toni) White was like, ‘I’m not letting you quit on me’. I had a lot on my plate. My counselor Ms. (Lindsey) Scott said just take time to think about it,” he said.
“Her and my other counselor were a godsend. They taught me to take everything I go through in a day and just stop and think about it.”
