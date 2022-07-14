EBENSBURG, Pa. – The Redevelopment Authority of Cambria County is one step closer to completing site improvement projects in three communities – Cresson, Adams and Jackson townships.
Previously, the Short Avenue wastewater improvement project in Cresson Township and the Washington Street paving project in Adams Township, failed to receive bids and required extensions from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development as the projects are being paid for with funds from the Community Development Block Grant program.
The following contractors bid on the Short Avenue wastewater improvement project:
• Diehl Contracting: $184,990
• McClellan Excavating Inc. $202,225.70
• Ligonier Construction: $244,000
• D & M Contracting: $236,000
• Smith’s Lawn and Landscaping: $115,124.20
The bid for the project was awarded to Smith’s Lawn and Landscaping.
The follow bids were received for the Washington Street paving project:
• HRI: Base, $184,349.50; Alternate one, $62,052; alternate two, $47,342.50
• Snyder Excavating: Base, $110,140; Alternate one, $26,270; alternate two, $20,830
The bid for the project was awarded to Snyder Excavating.
The follow bids were received for the ADA upgrades to the Jackson Township municipal building:
• BCS construction: $106,600
• Mid-State Construction: $135,664
The bid for the Jackson Township project was awarded to BCS construction.
All bids are subject to solicitor and engineer approval and will be formalized at the authority’s August meeting, according to Redevelopment Authority Executive Director Renee Daly.
