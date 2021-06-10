EBENSBURG – Four blighted structures will be coming down in the next month and a community park will get an upgrade with contracts awarded Thursday by the Cambria County Redevelopment Authority.
G&R Excavation and Demolition Inc., of Tyrone, was the apparent successful bidder on the demolition project, which include two buildings in West Carroll Township, one in Ehrenfeld Borough and one in Scalp Level Borough.
The company’s bid of $75,900 was the lowest of two opened during Thursday’s meeting in the county Human Services Building, 401 Candlelight Drive, Ebensburg.
“These are two contractors that we have worked with in the past and they have done great work for us,” authority Executive Director Renee Daly said.
All of the demolition work is expected to be done by July 15.
“It’s a very fast turnaround,” Daly said.
She told authority members it’s possible to apply for an extension for the Community Development Block Grant project, but said it should not be necessary.
The contract amount exceeded the $50,000 in the CDBG account, but Daly said the federal agency has already agreed to provide additional money.
“We do have the funds to cover this,” she told the authority members.
The Scalp Level structure is a four-story former commercial building at the intersection of Main and Bedford streets, just north of the Cambria-Somerset county line. Before it comes down, the contractor will have do abatement work on the building’s siding, which contains hazardous material, Daly said.
Scalp Level Borough Council member Noretta Haydu welcomed news of the pending demolition. The borough had acquired the abandoned property through a judicial sale.
"We are grateful the county is able to do this," Haydu said Thursday in a telephone interview.
"It's such an eyesore, and it is really a dangerous structure."
The Colver $66,740 upgrade to Dr. Martin Park in Colver is being financed with Cambria Township’s allocation of CDBG funds, administered through the authority.
Daly said the work will include new sidewalks and parking lot alterations to make the park accessible to those with disabilities.
