SOMERSET – Somerset County is turning to an Allegheny County-based consultant to help make its case to bring high-speed internet service to rural dead zones and under-served areas.
To qualify for a piece of Pennsylvania’s anticipated $2 billion in broadband funding, Somerset County needs to compile detailed data to support its application, the commissioners said Tuesday.
Michael Baker International, which is working on similar projects for Fayette and Westmoreland counties, was selected to document and analyze areas that aren’t served by high-speed broadband.
The Moon Township-based agency will be paid $340,900 for its work, which will guide the project toward fruition, the commissioners said.
“This is our best chance to get service to our unserved and underserved areas,” said President Commissioner Gerald Walker of the recent federal investment in broadband infrastructure.
The consulting firm’s price tag will be covered by federal American Rescue Plan dollars the county received a year ago, he said.
Somerset County planning officials tried their own survey in early 2022 to identify areas where service was lacking.
Despite some upgrades through COVID-19 dollars in 2021, there’s no question that there are entire pockets of the county where internet services aren’t reliable, Walker said.
“We have to prove it,” Walker said.
The work will be far more in-depth that the county’s preliminary studies, Commissioner Colleen Dawson said.
State guidelines to obtain funds for broadband work require this type of data, Commissioner Pamela Tokar-Ickes added.
Michael Baker consultants will analyze signal strength for existing high-speed broadband across the county, survey members of the public about their service reliability and kick off a campaign to encourage residents to participate, she said.
An enhanced map and website will be launched to enable residents to view their findings and weigh in.
Because Michael Baker is already handling state-level work for the Broadband Development Authority, some research won’t need to be duplicated through the county’s study, the commissioners said.
Expanding broadband across mostly rural Somerset County has been a key priority for the commissioners for years – and that only became more apparent after COVID-19 shutdowns in 2020 highlighted how difficult it was for some families to work and complete school work remotely.
Hot spots were added, enabling residents in dead zones to drive to public locations for remote access.
Part of the firm’s work will also include working with existing internet service providers in the county to identify one or more partners willing to expand their reach into unserved and under-served areas.
Tokar-Ickes noted those carriers are already more than welcome to do that on their own.
But at an estimated $10,000-per-mile cost to extend service to areas that might only add a few homes, the return on investment isn’t enticing, she and Dawson acknowledged.
That’s where the broadband funds – once acquired – play a role.
The dollars would be used to support the installation of the critical fiber-optic cable infrastructure needed to deliver high-speed internet, Dawson said.
“With the grants, the money will be there,” she said.
Walker said the goal is for Michael Baker to have its work complete by the end of the year.
Somerset County residents will hear much more about the project in the weeks ahead, he added. A public outreach campaign is being planned to raise awareness about how local residents can participate.
County returning piece of ERAP money
A portion of a different federal funding course is being returned from another American Rescue Plan source, commissioners confirmed.
The county received two separate pots of funds totaling more than $7 million to enable Tableland Services to provide emergency rental assistance to qualified Somerset County residents who were past-due on rent and utilities.
Somerset County officials announced the program in March 2021. Despite serving 1,384 households and counting, there was approximately $3.4 million left.
The board and Tableland Director David Mrozowski said $2.2 million is being returned to statewide program administrators to redistribute to counties that spent all of their funds.
“In other counties, they’re serving a similar number of people but monthly rent is way higher,” Mrozowski said, noting Somerset County rates are far lower than those in Allegheny County and others.
That doesn’t mean Somerset County’s program’s funding has run dry, he said.
Approximately $1.1 million remains available.
“We never would have been able to spend it all (by the deadline),” Tokar-Ickes said, adding that many other counties have also returned funds.
County officials were questioned by a county resident attending the meeting whether they could have used the money for other needs.
There’s still plenty of funding available and residents who meet income levels and other guidelines can still apply for support.
Somerset County residents whose incomes are within 80% of the area’s median income – $36,350 for a single resident or $51,900 for a family of four – can qualify for support with rent, rental arrears, utility bill support and other costs directly or indirectly caused by COVID-19, Tableland officials said in 2022.
Within those households, at least one person must have qualified for unemployment benefits at some point since March 12, 2020, experienced a reduction in household income or can show how other financial problems arose during the past year to lead to those hardships, he said.
Treasurer criticizes investment
Treasurer Anthony DeLuca argued county officials missed out on extra interest revenue over the past two months by failing to take his advice.
In an investment move delayed four months by a legal battle over the topic between the board and DeLuca, the commissioners directed DeLuca in early March to invest $5 million into a money market-style PLIGT account.
DeLuca said the fund has earned $32,226 since that point, while it would have earned $32,954 – more than $700 more locked into a 4.86% First National Bank rate.
But the rate DeLuca referred to wasn’t provided to the commissioners in time for their vote on the matter two months ago, which involved reaching out to three financial institutions and giving them all the same deadline.
Harrisburg-based PLGIT provided the highest rate at the deadline, 4.76%, the board said during the meeting.
“We did our due diligence ... and gave everyone the same chance,” Dawson said on the day of the February 28 vote, noting the board needed to have those rates in time for the meeting to take action.
On Tuesday, county commissioners said they didn’t have the opportunity to study DeLuca’s newest report, saying he handed it to them at the beginning of the meeting.
If there are opportunities to get better gains from their funds, they are willing to consider them – “but we can’t just make a decision on a whim ... after something is presented in the middle of a meeting. We’re obligated to do our due-diligence for the citizens of Somerset County,” Dawson said.
DeLuca has also urged the county to invest other funds, which he said would have meant another $55,000 in interest revenue in 2023. He maintains he should have a greater say in investment decisions – including an equal vote to the entire board’s on those matters. A panel of three Somerset County judges rejected that argument earlier this year and DeLuca is appealing the matter to Commonwealth Court.
Recycling director search restarts
Just under a year after restarting their recycling program, Somerset County officials are seeking a new coordinator to lead the program.
But commissioners said they are in a better position this time around, with important groundwork already laid out to keep the program going.
Bryony Tilzey’s final day at the job was earlier this month.
The Somerset County woman accepted a job in her career field – environmental engineering, Dawson said.
“We’re sorry to see her leave,” she said, crediting Tilzey for creating a road map for the program to succeed.
Walker said the job is posted on the county’s website and the board plans to fill the post to continue outreach as well as designated recycling dates.
Before 2022, the county paused the program for approximately two years because of rising processing costs.
