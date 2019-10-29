SOMERSET – The Somerset County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday signed a proclamation recognizing the U.S. Department of Education’s recent designation of Windber Area High School as “exemplary” and “high-performing.”
The proclamation calls the school’s reception of a 2019 National Blue Ribbon School Award “a direct reflection of the efforts of the Windber Area High School students, staff and administration, board of directors, parents and community.”
Windber Area School District Superintendent Joe Kimmel said the district’s administration is “humbled to receive this honor” and echoed the commissioners’ statement that the award reflects the hard work of the students and staff.
“We’re very proud to be part of Somerset County,” he said, “and we wanted to share that honor with you. There’s a lot of good things to come out of Somerset County, and this is proof of that.”
Kimmel also said it was “fitting” that the proclamation was signed at a Board of Commissioners meeting, noting that the late Commissioner John P. Vatavuk, a Windber resident and retired teacher who died in January, “gave his time and talents to the Windber school board for years and years and years.”
“My hat’s off to you, Joe,” Commissioner John P. “Pat” Terlingo, who was previously the superintendent of North Star School District in Boswell, told Kimmel. “The administration, everybody connected with the program at Windber, from kindergarten to 12th grade, needs a pat on the back, as well as the kids. … What they did to gain this recognition is incredible.”
Windber Area High School was one of three high schools in Pennsylvania to receive the blue-ribbon award in 2019, according to the proclamation.
U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is expected to officially present school officials with the award at a ceremony on Nov. 14 and 15 in Washington, D.C.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.