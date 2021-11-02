JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A slew of municipal and school board elections will take place across the region on Tuesday.
Polls are scheduled to be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.
Here is a look at some of the local races.
• Cambria County sheriff
Acting Sheriff Don Robertson, a Republican, and Democrat Tom Owens are looking to become the full-time sheriff, a position that opened when former Sheriff Bob Kolar died in 2020.
• Johnstown mayor
Republican John DeBartola is attempting to unseat two-term Mayor Frank Janakovic, a Democrat.
• Johnstown City Council
Seven candidates are running to fill four seats. Incumbents Marie Mock, Ricky Britt and the Rev. Sylvia King, all Democrats, are seeking reelection. Laura Huchel, also a Democrat, is running. Three Republicans – James Stanton Jr., Charlene Stanton and Joseph Taranto – are on the ballot.
• Johnstown referendums
Voters will decide whether to give City Council permission to change the Home Rule Charter, which could lead to the removal of the residency requirement for city managers. Currently the city manager must live in Johnstown.
The referendum reads: “Shall Section 601(a) of the City of Johnstown Home Rule Charter be amended to allow City Council to determine by Ordinance whether to require the City Manager to become a resident of the City?”
A “yes” vote is for giving council permission to remove the existing residency requirement.
A “no” vote is to deny council the ability to change the language, which would then mean the city manager would still be required to live in the city.
The City of Johnstown used taxpayer money to mail flyers – and rent billboard space – with a message that took a stance on the issue by recommending that residents vote “yes” on the city manager referendum and six other ballot questions dealing with procedural matters at meetings.
• Somerset County treasurer
Treasurer Donna Matsko Schmitt, a Democrat, is being challenged by Republican Anthony DeLuca.
• Somerset County prothonotary
Republican Brian Fochtman is looking to unseat Prothonotary Angie Svonavec.
• Greater Johnstown School District Board of Education
Incumbents Edwin Mikesic, Tony Belskey and Leland Wood, along with two newcomers, Missy Spaugy and Michael Allen, are vying for four seats.
• Windber Borough Council
Doug Ledney and Joe Pallo, both incumbents, along with Ed Marcinko and Pete LaMonaca, are running as Democrats. Four first-time Republican candidates – Brian Bahorik, Thomas Dowdell, Dave Maddy Jr. and Richard Rummel Jr. – are on the ballot for four seats.
• Southmont Borough Council
Richard Burkert and Doug Beri are challenging current members Bill Trevorrow, Robert Morgan and Herb Ewald. Four spots on the council are being contested.
